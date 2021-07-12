TORONTO -- Friends, family, and thousands of colleagues remembered a Toronto police officer killed in the line of duty as a “selfless and kind neighbour” at a funeral service today.

Const. Jeffrey Northrup was killed earlier this month while responding to an emergency call in downtown Toronto.

“I am so lost without you,” Northrup’s wife Margaret said in a tear-filled eulogy Monday. “However, I will remain strong with you still in my heart and by my side.”

The funeral at BMO Field at Exhibition place was attended by police forces from across the country, as well as representatives from all levels of government.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford delivered an emotional address at the invite-only ceremony and said that Northrup had paid the “ultimate sacrifice” while responding to the call of duty.

“He did so as a hero. He put his life on the line, in order to serve and protect his community, and this is a debt that we’ll never be able to repay,” Ford said.

Mayor John Tory echoed those remarks while acknowledging Northrup’s children, who he said will be able to look back on their father’s time as a police officer with “immense pride.”

Northrup's body was accompanied by thousands of Toronto police officers in full dress from the funeral home in Thornhill prior to the service Monday morning.

His casket was seen draped in the Canadian flag as it laid in BMO Field. Northrup’s partner, Detective Constable Lisa Forbes, was seen carrying his hat as she led pallbearers to the site of the ceremony.

A 31-year veteran of the force, Northrup first worked as a court officer before becoming an officer with Toronto police in 1999.

He was struck by the driver of a vehicle shortly after midnight on July 2 in the parking garage below City Hall, near Queen and Bay streets, while responding to a robbery call with his partner.

Speaking at the scene following the incident, Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said Northrup was struck by the driver of a vehicle in an "intentional and deliberate" act. He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Forbes was also transported to hospital following the incident. She was treated and released, police said.

A man has since been charged with first-degree murder.

Ramer attended the funeral today and spoke to Northrup’s dedication to both the service and his family.

“Jeff was a genuinely lovely and caring man who was fair and friendly to everyone he encountered as a police officer,” Ramer said. “When he was off duty, he was a selfless and kind neighbour, a mentor, and a coach, beloved by everyone. Most importantly, he was a dedicated family man to his wife and three children, who he adored, who were his life.”

“When our confidence waivers, we must think about Jeff, about his unshakeable commitment to the city and his family.”

Northrup will be buried at a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. He was 55 years old.