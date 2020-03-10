TORONTO -- A six-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling a “significant distance” from a balcony of an apartment building in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to 2900 Jane Street, north of Cane Grassway, around 2:15 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the child on the ground with paramedics.

Paramedics said the child was taken to Sick Kids Hospital in serious “possibly life-threatening condition.”

Speaking to reporters outside the building, Toronto Police Duty Insp. Norm Proctor said the child resides on the 12th floor of the building.

“It is undetermined if it is the actual floor that she fell from,” he said. “It’s fairly early in the investigation.”

Proctor said that investigators are speaking with the family and canvassing the building for witnesses or video of the area.

The circumstances of the fall are not yet known, police said.