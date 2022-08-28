Six people reported missing Saturday believed to be those killed in Barrie collision: police

Six young adults who were reported missing early Saturday morning are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie.

The crash happened at McKay Road and County Road 27.

In a series of tweets pertaining to the missing persons’ investigation, Barrie Police Service (BPS) said officers located the scene of a six-person fatal collision at 2 a.m. this morning.

Missing persons update: At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, the Barrie Police Service located a fatal single motor vehicle collision in the area of McKay Road and County Road 27. 1/4 — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) August 28, 2022

All of the victims are in their early 20s, Jennett Mays, Barrie police’s communications coordinator, told CTV News.

“The Barrie Police Service offers sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those involved,” BPS said in a tweet.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman also offered his condolences in a tweet posted minutes ago.

A shocking and horrible tragedy has happened, taking the lives of six young people with their whole future ahead of them. As a parent myself this is the worst nightmare. The six families in our city who are devastated this morning need all of our compassion and support, Barrie. https://t.co/owQJEcJbYq — Jeff Lehman (@mayor_jeff) August 28, 2022

Barrie Fire Chief Cory Mainprize said it is "such sad day for our community."

Later on Sunday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford took to social media to extend his condolences to the victims' loved ones.

On behalf of all Ontarians, I want to extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of these six young individuals. We are holding you all in our hearts during this time of unspeakable pain. https://t.co/8gc3YbuOKU — Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 28, 2022

"On behalf of all Ontarians, I want to extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of these six young individuals," the post said.

"We are holding you all in our hearts during this time of unspeakable pain."

County Road 27 is currently completely closed on both sides of McKay.

Barrie police's Traffic Unit is on scene investigating along with officers from its Investigative Services division.

Anyone with information about this collision should contact Barrie Police Service.

More to come.