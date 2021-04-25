TORONTO -- Six people have been arrested, police say, following a shooting in Toronto's Jane and Finch neighbourhood overnight.

Police say officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive at around 1 a.m. after witnesses reported hearing multiple shots.

Officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the area and he was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

In a tweet, Toronto police confirmed that officers located a group of suspects and a suspect vehicle and have now taken six people into custody in connection with the incident.

A firearm was also recovered, police say.

Investigators have not said exactly what charges the six suspects are facing.