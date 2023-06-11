SIU investigating after two Toronto police officers fired their guns during car theft call in Little Italy

The scene of an arrest in which a Toronto police officer discharged their firearm on College Street Sunday can be seen above. (Handout by Shawn Micallef) The scene of an arrest in which a Toronto police officer discharged their firearm on College Street Sunday can be seen above. (Handout by Shawn Micallef)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton