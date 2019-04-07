

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





The province’s Special Investigations Unit is probing an incident in Etobicoke that left an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

According to the SIU, Toronto police were executing a search warrant at an apartment building at 235 Sherway Gardens Road, near The West Mall, at around 6 a.m. Sunday.

“Shortly after officers entered a 5th floor apartment unit, there was an interaction between officers and a man,” the SIU said in its release. “A police-issued firearm was discharged, and the man was struck in the arm.”

The man was then taken to hospital to be treated.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators with the SIU are looking into the case.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.