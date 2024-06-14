TORONTO
SIU investigating after teen injured during interaction with police in Mississauga

The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a teenage boy was injured during an interaction with Peel police officers in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Peel police were conducting an auto theft investigation in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Thomas Street at around 4 p.m.

The SIU said several youths fled the area on foot and when bike patrol officers caught up to one of the youths, a 15-year-old boy, he was arrested.

The teen, the SIU said, suffered a serious injury during the interaction and was transported to hospital for treatment.

It is not clear what, if any, charges the 15-year-old is facing.

