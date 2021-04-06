Advertisement
SIU investigating after man fatally shot by police north of Colborne, Ont.
Published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 3:31PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 6, 2021 3:37PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating after police fatally shot a man in Cramahe, Ont., north of Colborne, Tuesday afternoon.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the shooting happened during an interaction between Ontario Provincial Police officers and the man in the area of County Road 24 and Tobacco Road at around noon.
This is a breaking news story. More to come…