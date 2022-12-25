SIU investigating after man falls to death from balcony of North York highrise

An apartment building on Antibes Drive where a man fell to his death is pictured Sunday December 25, 2022. An apartment building on Antibes Drive where a man fell to his death is pictured Sunday December 25, 2022.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dies at 45

Stephan Bonnar, the Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Famer who popularized the sport in the finale fight of the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality show, died Thursday, the mixed martial arts promoter announced Saturday.

Frigid monster storm across U.S. claims at least 25 lives

Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 25 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton