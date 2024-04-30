TORONTO
Toronto

    Cyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Yorkville

    A cyclist is dead after they were struck by the driver of vehicle in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood on April 30, 2024. A cyclist is dead after they were struck by the driver of vehicle in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood on April 30, 2024.
    A cyclist is dead after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s Yorkville neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

    Police said they were called to the area of Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue at 1:23 p.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located a man in his 30s suffering from life-threatening injuries.

    The man, who police initially described as a pedestrian, was an e-bike at the time of the collision. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

    The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene, police said.

    Road closures are in effect in the area as an investigation gets underway.

