Cyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Yorkville
A cyclist is dead after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s Yorkville neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the area of Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue at 1:23 p.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located a man in his 30s suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The man, who police initially described as a pedestrian, was an e-bike at the time of the collision. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene, police said.
Road closures are in effect in the area as an investigation gets underway.
BREAKING Speaker kicks Poilievre out of Commons over unparliamentary comments
Speaker Greg Fergus kicked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre out of the House of Commons during question period today.
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest while waiting in ER, widow wants investigation
When an ambulance took David Lippert to the hospital in March of 2023, the 68-year-old Kitchener, Ont., executive was hoping to find out why he was feeling weak and unable to walk. Some 24 hours later, he was found unresponsive in the ER.
Freeland previews omnibus budget bill, proposed capital gains tax change left out
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling yet another omnibus bill to pass a sweeping range of measures promised in her April 16 federal budget, though left out of the legislation will be the government's proposed capital gains tax change.
Air Canada walks back new seat selection policy change after backlash
Air Canada has paused a new seat selection fee for travellers booked on the lowest fares just days after implementing it.
Conservatives push motion calling for Carney to testify, say it's about 'accountability'
The federal Conservatives made good on their promise to push for former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney to testify before MPs, resulting in a heated political debate in Ottawa on Tuesday.
McGill requests 'police assistance' over pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
London Drugs stores remain closed, 'cybersecurity incident' may have breached personal data
London Drugs says it is working with third-party security experts as the company tries to reopen dozens of stores across Western Canada that were shuttered by a cybersecurity incident Sunday.
Judge raises threat of jail in hush money trial as he holds Trump in contempt, fines him US$9,000
Donald Trump was held in contempt of court Tuesday and fined US$9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order that barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his New York hush money case. And if he does it again, the judge warned, he could be jailed.
Transit fares are going up in the Montreal area. Here's the new price structure
Transit riders, take note: the Montreal-area regional transit authority, the ARTM, is changing its fare structure on July 1. Prices are going up by an average of 3 per cent.
EXPLAINER A look at the divestment demands by McGill University protesters
Pro-Palestinian activists have set up protest camps at McGill and a small number of other Canadian universities, following a wave of action seen at U.S. campuses.
BREAKING OPP investigating fatal collision on Hwy. 417 near Limoges, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 417 near Limoges, east of Ottawa.
Former mayor running for Gatineau, Que. top job
Yves Ducharme submitted his nomination papers on Tuesday to run in the mayoral byelection in Gatineau.
After car chase, young driver in Sudbury tries to run away from police
A 20-year-old suspect in Sudbury was arrested last week after trying to escape from police responding to reports of erratic driving.
BREAKING Shooting reported in Kitchener neighbourhood
Ornge says they’ve airlifted one person to hospital after a shooting in Kitchener.
Conestoga is a foreign student mecca. Is its climb to riches leading it off a cliff?
Aggressive international recruitment has brought in a flood of new money, but questions are also being raised within the institution about the sustainability of that growth, and the motivations behind it.
Paramedics seek missing medication pouch
Paramedic Services is hoping someone will return a pouch, containing opioids, that went missing during a Kitchener call.
Sudden death investigation underway in Lucan-Biddulph
OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a 25-year-old individual died in Lucan-Biddulph on Monday.
'In my opinion, that is a slap in my face': New Canada Disability Benefit a 'disappointment' to those living in deep poverty
The federal government has allocated $6.1 billion over six years for the long-awaited Canada Disability Benefit (CDB), but according to advocacy groups across the country, it falls short.
'There are going to be some real issues in terms of enforcement': Parents weigh in on school cellphone ban
The debate around the Ford government cellphone ban in schools continues to stir. Parents and professional educators are weighing in with potential pros and pitfalls.
Windsor police issue arrest warrant in relation to March incident
Windsor police have identified and issued an arrest warrant for a person wanted in relation to an attempted break and enter in March. On March 25, at 5:30 a.m., police said a man made several attempts to gain entry into a business in the 1300 block of Provincial Road.
Belle River resident one of 12 people arrested by Toronto police in $4M fake ID scheme
‘Project Déjà Vu’ was launched in October 2022 after a financial institution reported fake accounts created by a former employee. Toronto Police describe the crimes as “synthetic-identity credit fraud scheme.”
Sinkhole keeps downtown intersection closed until Wednesday evening
The intersection of University Avenue west and Church Street as well as a one-block radius in each direction will remain closed until at least 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Popular assassin game startles Collingwood residences
An assassin game turns into a dangerous reality for police who respond to two reports of teens allegedly carrying firearms in broad daylight.
Suspect accused of making threats and refusing to leave a home
Police responded to a call on Monday night after receiving reports of an individual allegedly making threats and refusing to leave a home.
Road crews to resume River District project in Owen Sound: Here's what you need to know
Starting Wednesday, a section of 1st Avenue East will be closed to the public as part of the Downtown River Precinct project.
Lawyers for alleged Winnipeg serial killer point to opinion poll in bid to get jury tossed
The lawyers of an alleged serial killer in Winnipeg are questioning whether pre-trial publicity in the high-profile case may have influenced the jury’s decision-making ability, after a public poll commissioned by the defence found 81 per cent of respondents believe the accused is guilty.
Long-time Winnipeg councillor Jae Eadie dies
A long-time former City of Winnipeg councillor has died.
Canada-wide warrants issued for 19-year-old man in connection with Edmonton extortions, Winnipeg shooting
The Edmonton Police Service has issued Canada-wide warrants for a man believed to be involved in an ongoing extortion investigation in Edmonton, as well as a shooting in Winnipeg.
Man held captive for two days at encampment: Saint John police
Police in Saint John, N.B., say a man was assaulted and held captive at an encampment in the city last week.
Name of 'armed man' who prompted emergency alert in Dartmouth, N.S., released by police
Residents in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning as police searched for an armed suspect.
3 Halifax-area schools dismissed early Tuesday following alleged threats
Halifax Regional Centre for Education says students at three schools were dismissed early Tuesday following threats.
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Canada-wide warrants issued for 19-year-old man in connection with Edmonton extortions, Winnipeg shooting
The Edmonton Police Service has issued Canada-wide warrants for a man believed to be involved in an ongoing extortion investigation in Edmonton, as well as a shooting in Winnipeg.
8.9 per cent property tax increase official as city council passes bylaw
City council passed the 2024 tax bylaw Tuesday, finalizing an increase to municipal property taxes.
Farmers' market returning to Edmonton's 104 Street every Saturday this summer
A farmers' market will once again occupy 104 Street in downtown Edmonton this summer.
Province pulls funding for low-income transit passes in Calgary, Edmonton
A program providing low-income Calgarians and Edmontonians a financial break on their monthly transit passes is losing millions of dollars in annual support from the provincial government, city councillors confirmed Tuesday.
Calgary massage parlours shut down over allegations of human trafficking
Police have closed three Calgary massage parlours after a year-long investigation uncovered alleged links to human trafficking.
Thousands without power as heavy snow blankets Calgary
Heavy, wet snow is causing problems Tuesday morning, including knocking out power for thousands of people.
Eight arrested in incident that led to Regina police friendly fire situation
Regina police say eight people were arrested in an incident that involved an officer being inadvertently shot by another officer’s gun last week.
Here are Regina's main projects for the 2024 construction season
As Regina’s construction season officially kicks off for 2024 – here’s where residents can expect to see crews and traffic restrictions this summer.
Saskatchewan's 10 'worst roads'
The top 10 'worst roads' in Saskatchewan include four streets in Moose Jaw and three different highways around the province.
Saskatoon police set to begin search of landfill for remains of missing woman
On Wednesday, Saskatoon police begin a search for the remains of Mackenzie Lee Trottier in the city's landfill. CTV News will be on site at 42 Valley Road Wednesday morning as Staff Sgt. Corey Lenius from the major crimes section provides more details.
Cash is critical in keeping small businesses afloat, Saskatoon pub owner says
A Saskatoon business is encouraging customers to pay with cash instead of a credit card to help fight inflation.
Saskatoon man charged after downtown robbery
A 28-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges following a robbery at a downtown business on Monday evening.
'Game-time decision': Vancouver Canucks won't confirm Game 5 goalie
Rick Tocchet was tight-lipped about who will be in net for the Vancouver Canucks when they look for a series win against the Nashville Predators Tuesday.
Video shows 'brazen' break-in attempt at Surrey home
Mounties in Surrey have released photos and video in an effort to help identify two suspects in a "brazen" daytime break-in attempt at a home on Sunday.
Eviction for landlord's use was legitimate, despite owners' partial move, B.C. court rules
A B.C. judge has upheld the eviction of a family from their North Vancouver townhouse, finding that the landlords did not take an unreasonable amount of time to move into the home after the tenants vacated it.
