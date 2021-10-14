TORONTO -- Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a 48-year-old man died in police custody in Toronto.

In a tweet, the Special Investigations Unit said the man died Thursday morning while in police custody in 43 division, which serves southeast Scarborough.

Neither the SIU nor Toronto police immediately provided any further details.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency called into investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.