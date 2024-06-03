TORONTO
Toronto

    • SIU investigating after man critically injured in police-involved shooting in Scarborough

    Share

    Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was critically injured in shooting involving a Toronto police officer in Scarborough on Monday.

    The incident happened around 3 p.m. near Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue.

    Paramedics said that they transported an adult male to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

    Warden Avenue between Canadian and Ellesmere roads is closed as police investigate.

    The SIU is a civilian agency that investigates when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

    More to come. This is a developing story.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News