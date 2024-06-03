SIU investigating after man critically injured in police-involved shooting in Scarborough

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was critically injured in shooting involving a Toronto police officer in Scarborough on Monday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. near Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue.

Paramedics said that they transported an adult male to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Warden Avenue between Canadian and Ellesmere roads is closed as police investigate.

The SIU is a civilian agency that investigates when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

More to come. This is a developing story.