SIU charges Toronto cop after 53-year-old man seriously injured

    A Toronto police officer has been charged in connection with an incident in February that left a 53-year-old man seriously injured.

    The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Wednesday that it charged Const. James Richmond with one count of assault causing bodily harm. He is required to appear in a Toronto court in October.

    SIU Director Joseph Martino "has reasonable grounds" to believe that Richmond committed a criminal offence in the incident, the police watchdog said in a news release.

    The SIU did not release any other details about the incident that resulted in the victim's serious injuries.

    "As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation," the watchdog said.

    The SIU investigates whenever police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

    Follow CTV News