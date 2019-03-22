

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The sister of a man seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Brampton last weekend is appealing for the driver of the vehicle involved to come forward.

At around 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, Navindra Sookramsingh was walking south on West Drive between Clark Drive and Orenda Boulevard when he was hit by a southbound vehicle, Peel police previously confirmed.

Sookramsingh, who was thrown more than 20 metres, suffered multiple broken bones as well as facial and internal injuries.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition but his family says his injuries will likely be life-altering.

“Accidents happen. We are human and we have to understand that accidents happen so I do understand that. But what makes this whole situation worse is that you left him there to die,” Calisa Maharaj, Sookramsingh’s sister, told CP24 on Friday.

“Thank you to the person who stopped, who called the police. They are the ones who are responsible for my brother being alive today because if they didn’t get there in time, no one could have saved him.”

Witnesses told police that Sookramsingh was struck by a vehicle that looked “similar” to a beige Toyota Corolla.

Investigators are asking the public to keep an eye out for any vehicles matching that description that have front-end damage.

Investigators are advising the suspect to contact a lawyer and surrender to police.

“There is no excuse for leaving him there and for not turning yourself in.” Maharaj said.