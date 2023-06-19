'Significant changes' to Toronto's transit system explained in new TTC video
A new video released by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) explains a number of changes that went into effect over the weekend and will remain in place until fall.
Infrastructure repairs are scheduled to begin on Broadview Avenue’s streetcar tracks and overhead power system and the Lower Gerrard and Coxwell intersection on Sunday, bringing significant service impacts to Toronto's east end.
During this time, there will be no 504 King or 505 Dundas bus or streetcar service on Broadview Avenue between Broadview Station and Gerrard Street East. Transit vehicles will not be able to access the station.
To get east-end riders downtown, the 72A Pape bus will be extended to King and Parliament streets, and service along the route will be increased. To travel downtown from King and Parliament streets, riders must disembark the 72A at Parliament and transfer to a westbound 504 streetcar.
While the work is being done to replace the tracks, vehicular access on Broadview Avenue will be restricted to northbound-only traffic. The lower Gerrard and Coxwell intersection will be completely closed.
A screenshot from the TTC's video explaining service changes can be seen above. (YouTube/TTC)
Broadview Station will remain open during this period and subway service will be unaffected.
In a release issued Friday, the TTC said the construction on Broadview is the next phase of “a coordinated project between the City of Toronto, Toronto Water, and the TTC to renew and upgrade important infrastructure.”
Toronto Water has just completed its work, according to the release, and the City of Toronto will complete planned road resurfacing and sidewalk repairs after TTC work is complete later this summer.
The work is expected to take place through summer and into fall.
TTC staff are on-hand at Broadview and Coxwell stations to answer questions on the changes and alternate routes.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Massive house fire breaks out in Woodbridge
-
-
-
ELECTION POLL
ELECTION POLL | Chow's lead slips slightly as Bailao, Furey, Saunders all make gains
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
Weekend shootings across U.S. leave 6 dead and dozens injured
A spate of weekend mass shootings and violence across the U.S. killed at least six people, including a Pennsylvania state trooper, and left dozens injured.
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
'Just let nature do its thing': How to create a pollinator sanctuary
Pollinators are facing increasing danger as the number of greenspaces is taken over by concrete. One expert explains how Canadians can help bees, birds and butterflies spread pollen more easily.
Donnie Creek Wildfire now the largest in B.C.'s history: Wildfire Service
The BC Wildfire Service says the Donnie Creek wildfire has grown into the largest blaze ever recorded in British Columbia.
In Labrador, those caring for a town's homeless population face backlash, criticism
A community group in Labrador is facing backlash for helping the homeless, with some residents saying the group is "enabling" the homeless population.
U.S. beats Canada 2-0 to win CONCACAF Nations League on goals by Balogun and Richards
Before a crowd of just 35,000 at Allegiant Stadium, the U.S. extended its home unbeaten streak against Canada to 22 games dating to 1957. Canada remained without a title since the 2000 Gold Cup.
Here's how wildfires are starting: Experts answer your questions
As fires continue to burn in Canada, CTVNews.ca helps answer questions from how a wildfire starts to how a person can be held responsible for igniting one.
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
Montreal
-
2 men arrested in March shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto in Laval
Officers out of the Quebec provincial police (SQ) organized crime squad (ENRCO) arrested two men in connection with the March drive-by shooting of Leonardo Rizzutto, the youngest son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzutto.
-
Quebec to expand territory under forest access ban as dry weather continues and fires rage
At noon on Monday, the Quebec government will expand the territory affected by the ban on access to forests on Crown land and forest roads that was last updated on Wednesday, June 14.
-
Bus driver scolds South Shore student for speaking English in exchange caught on camera
A South Shore family is fuming after a bus driver told a 12-year-old student to speak French and said she was disrespectful by speaking English. It happened Friday when the driver was taking several children, who are neurodiverse, to school.
London
-
Fatal ATV crash being investigated by police
Around 12 p.m. on Sunday, police, fire and EMS were called to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Grey Road 3 and Concession 8 in the former Normanby Township.
-
Hundreds of customers without power after car struck hydro pole
Hundreds of London Hydro customers are without power Monday morning after a car struck a hydro pole.
-
London area forecast for June 19, 2023
The sun dominates this week with temperatures reaching 30 C, humidex making it feel more like 35 c on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Voters in Oxford cast their ballots in federal byelection
Voters are heading to the polls today to cast their ballot in four federal byelections. One of those ridings is Oxford, which includes the communities of Woodstock, Ingersoll and Tillsonburg.
-
Man airlifted to hospital after off-road vehicle crash in North Dumfries
A Cambridge man was airlifted to hospital Sunday after a serious off-road vehicle crash in North Dumfries.
-
Guelph, Ont. choir performs at Carnegie Hall in New York City
A high school choir from Guelph, Ont. made their debut Sunday at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City, performing alongside David Bowie's former band and Canadian musician Emm Gryner.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Greater Sudbury
One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 early Sunday morning.
-
'I didn't have the energy to be upset': Entrepreneurs struggle with parental leave
For as long as she has worked, Marie Chevrier Schwartz has paid into Canada's Employment Insurance program. Yet when she eventually needed to collect the benefit, she was denied support.
-
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
Ottawa
-
Child rescued from water at Mooney's Bay beach
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday for an unconscious child at Mooney's Bay off Riverside Drive.
-
Police investigating the death of an infant in Hawkesbury, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a home in Hawkesbury at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday for an infant in medical distress, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
City of Ottawa re-establishes working group to address rat infestations
The city of Ottawa is bringing back its rat-mitigation working group to coordinate the city's response to rats, as residents raise concerns about rodents roaming around properties.
Windsor
-
Dresden man arrested in relation to assault in Wallaceburg
An assault investigation from May 31 has led to charges for a man from Dresden. Police were called to an assault investigation last month at a home on Wallace Street in Wallaceburg.
-
Unattended cooking to blame for Sunday evening fire
Crews were called to the scene in the area of Walker Road near Richmond Street around 6 p.m. on Sunday.
-
Warmth and sunshine for Windsor-Essex on Monday
Lots of sunshine on the way for the region this week.
Barrie
-
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
-
Most of Ontario remains under fire bans with 3 times as many wildfires reported in 2023
Most of Ontario remains under a provincial fire ban, with three times as many wildfires reported in 2023 compared to the same time period last year.
-
Innifil's Sandycove Acres issues a boil water advisory
The small seniors' community south of Barrie has been asked to boil its tap water under the guidance of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area CUPE workers to return to work Monday after accepting tentative deal
After more than a month of picketing, CUPE Local 5047 members will be returning to work Monday after ratifying their latest contract offer.
-
Four dead after motor-vehicle collision on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103: police
Four people have died after a motor-vehicle collision in Lunenburg County, N.S., on Saturday.
-
'It brings us together': Father's Day memorial run honours Moncton’s fallen Mounties
Hundreds of participants attended the annual Three Fathers Memorial Run in Moncton’s Riverfront Park to honour late RCMP constables Douglas Larche, Fabrice Gevaudan and Dave Ross.
Calgary
-
Federal byelection called for Calgary Heritage
A federal byelection has been called for the southwest riding of Calgary Heritage, which has been vacant since last year.
-
Calgary travellers concerned about higher prices, less options as WestJet merges Sunwing Airlines with mainline business
Some Calgary travellers are concerned about WestJet’s plan to wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate it into its mainline business.
-
'Grateful for the rain': Wet weather helps firefighters make progress on Fort Chipewyan fire
Steady rain is helping firefighters in Alberta tackle the 73 wildfires still burning in the province, meaning hundreds of evacuees may soon be heading home.
Winnipeg
-
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
-
Manitobans voting in two federal byelections on Monday
Manitobans in two federal ridings will be casting their ballots on Monday to vote in new members of parliament.
-
Dauphin council to discuss possibility of public memorial for crash victims
Dauphin city council is expected to discuss whether a public memorial will be held for the victims of the Trans-Canada Highway at a meeting on Monday.
Vancouver
-
'They chose death and not to give in to cruelty': Vancouver Baha'i community marks grim anniversary
Sunday marked the grim 40th anniversary of the public execution of Baha'i women in Iran.
-
B.C. clinic offers cancer screenings for unattached patients
A Victoria-based clinic is trying to tackle an issue faced by many British Columbians – creating easier access to cancer screenings for unattached patients, or those without a family doctor.
-
'June-uary has arrived': Snow falls on Interior highway passes
After a month of hot, dry weather, travellers on highway passes in B.C.'s southern Interior were in for a surprise Sunday morning, as snow fell in high elevations.
Edmonton
-
'Grateful for the rain': Wet weather helps firefighters make progress on Fort Chipewyan fire
Steady rain is helping firefighters in Alberta tackle the 73 wildfires still burning in the province, meaning hundreds of evacuees may soon be heading home.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, soggy start to the week
Rain has tapered off throughout much of the city but continues to fall north and west of Edmonton early this morning.
-
'Nervous anticipation': Flashbacks of 2013 flood in southern Alberta come every June
Every June, many Calgarians who live near the Bow and Elbow rivers start to worry.