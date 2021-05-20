Full vaccine coverage at CTVNewsToronto.ca/Vaccines
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Ontario unveils three-step reopening plan, starting with outdoor activities, to ease pandemic restrictions
Military report details 'horrifying' conditions at two Toronto long-term care homes
This interactive map will show you the vaccination rates in each Toronto neighbourhood
These Ontario municipalities are imposing restrictions on out-of-towners to discourage visitors