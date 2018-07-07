Shows resume at Tarragon Theatre after suspicious package reportedly found
Police say the Tarragon Theatre has been evacuated as a precaution after a suspicious package was reportedly found at the building.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 1:53PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 7, 2018 2:12PM EDT
The Toronto Fringe Festival says shows are now resuming at the Tarragon Theatre after the building was evacuated due to reports of a suspicious package.
In a social media post, Toronto police said the theatre, located near Dupont and Bathurst streets, was evacuated as a precaution after an unknown package was reportedly discovered.
Officers and members of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear/Explosive team were called in to investigate but after searching the theatre, police said crews did not find there to be any threat to public safety.
We are pleased to announce that Tarragon has been cleared of any threat. Generally Hospital will start at 2:15pm (instead of 2:00pm) and all other shows will go ahead as scheduled. #FringeTO— Toronto Fringe (@Toronto_Fringe) July 7, 2018