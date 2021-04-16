TORONTO -- Electric lawn mowers have been around for 90 years, but it's only been in the past decade that battery-powered mowers have shown significant improvements.

Cordless electric mowers are quieter, better for the environment and are now about as powerful as their gas-powered counterparts.

Kamal Mansour of Toronto said he uses an electric mower because he feels it’s better for the planet.

“Electric is better for the environment. Gas causes pollution, so I prefer electric of course," Mansour said.

It’s not just lawn mowers there are many yard tools that can now use battery power instead of gasoline.

Gasoline-powered tools that make our outdoor spaces look great take a toll on the planet emitting significant amounts of noise, carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds.

A good alternative is battery-powered tools, which can help the environment without sacrificing the look of your yard.

“Every year we test more battery tools, and every year we find fewer reasons to recommend buying gas models” said Paul Hope, who researches yard tools with Consumer Reports.

Battery-powered motors are more efficient and produce zero emissions. According to the California Air Resources Board, a commercial gas-powered leaf blower running just an hour produces about as much pollution as driving a 2017 Toyota Camry 1,760 kilometers.

“Battery powered tools reduce air pollution, but they can also reduce the noise pollution you might encounter in a typical suburban neighborhood, so your neighbors might thank you, too,” Hope said.

You’ll also be free of trips to the gas station, dealing with gasoline spills and there is less maintenance because you don’t have to change the oil or spark plugs.

With battery-powered tools all you have to do is recharge.

You may have to pay a premium for some electric models, but there should be savings down the road.

Battery life has also been an issue in the past and batteries can be expensive to replace, but they have improved greatly over the years and some companies are now offering warranties on batteries up to three years instead of just one.