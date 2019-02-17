

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





One person is facing a list of charges after shots were fired at a bar on The Danforth overnight following a fight.

It happened at Rivals Sports Bar, at Danforth and Carlaw avenues, at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said two men inside the bar became involved in a physical altercation, which spilled out onto the street.

Police said the suspect left the bar and then pulled out a handgun and fired shots back toward the bar. He then fled the area.

No injuries were reported.

Shattered glass littered the sidewalk in front of the bar early Sunday, with police tape cordoning off the scene.

A 25-year-old man is in custody in connection with the shooting, police said early Sunday.

Joshua Maier-McKenzie of Toronto is facing more than a dozen charges, including attempted murder, assault, possession of a prohibited weapon, mischief to property and uttering threats.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance downtown Sunday morning.

Police said the same suspect was wanted for attempted murder in connection with an incident involving a firearm in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets on Feb.13. He was also wanted in connection with an alleged domestic assault on Jan. 31.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police.