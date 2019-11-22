TORONTO -- An overnight shooting outside of a Scarborough bar has left a 21-year-old man in serious condition.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue and Scarborough Golf Club Road at around 1 a.m. for reports of shots fired nearby.

Investigators said the male victim was shot twice outside of the establishment before making his way inside.

Three male suspects were seen fleeing the area after gunfire rang out, police said.

There were also reports given to officials of a dark sedan leaving the area following the shooting.

No suspect descriptions have been released thus far.

“At this point in time we are conducting our preliminary investigation,” Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell told reporters at the scene on Friday morning. “We are looking for witnesses and we are canvassing for video.”

“We are also asking if anybody was a witness to this shooting tonight that they will contact 43 Division at 416-808-4300.”