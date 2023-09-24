Shooting kills 2 people, 2 injured in Toronto's west end
Police are investigating after two people were fatally shot late Saturday night in north Etobicoke.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) said they were called to the Rexdale area, near Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive, at 11:41 p.m. on Saturday night for reports of a shooting.
In a news release, TPS said that a group of people drove up to another group and shots were fired.
A man from the other group, was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.
The first group then fled the scene in their vehicle.
Toronto police initially said that officers at the scene found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds.
Forensic investigators are now at that scene.
At 11:53 p.m., police received a number of 911 calls and attended another scene in the Jamestown area at Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West.
There, they located the vehicle that was allegedly involved in the Rexdale shooting as well as a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
During an interview with CP24 on Sunday morning, TPS media officer Const. Victor Kwong said that they are aware of at least two people who turned up at the hospital with “varying gunshot injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to life-threatening.”
“In totality, we have homicide number 51 and 52 for this year, and we also have two additional injured by gunshot,” Kwong said, adding more details about the victims are not being released at this time as they’re working on notifying next of kin.
Kwong went on to say that at this point police are working to determine how many guns were involved in the shooting and “how many different people fired.”
He called the investigation “extensive,” pointing to the two different crime scenes.
“It will take us a while to sort this out,” he said.
Toronto police continue to investigate a Sept. 23 shooting near Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
