Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say a man in his 20s has been injured after a shooting in the city's east end.

Emergency crews were called in the area of Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East for reports of a shooting around 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, the victim was located suffering from gunshot wound.

Toronto paramedics said he was rushed to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition

Police said no suspect information at this time.