Shooting in the east end leaves one man injured
Toronto police say one man has been injured after a shooting in the Riverdale neighbourhood. (CTV News Toronto)
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 10:34PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 28, 2019 2:05PM EDT
Toronto police say a man in his 20s has been injured after a shooting in the city's east end.
Emergency crews were called in the area of Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East for reports of a shooting around 9:45 p.m.
When officers arrived, the victim was located suffering from gunshot wound.
Toronto paramedics said he was rushed to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition
Police said no suspect information at this time.