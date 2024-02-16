Shooting in North York sends teenager to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A teenage boy has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North York Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area shortly before 6 p.m. for a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a male youth suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say officers are looking for one suspect who fled in a black sedan.

He is described as between 16 and 18 years old with long black curly hair and was last seen wearing black jeans.

Police are looking through security footage, taken from two TTC buses at the scene that were not involved in the shooting, to see if they captured anything.