Advertisement
Shooting in North York leaves one person dead
Published Sunday, January 17, 2021 6:36PM EST
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
One person has died after a shooting in North York Sunday evening.
Police were called to the area of Duncanwoods Drive and Finch Avenue West, east of Islington Avenue.
A male victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
Police said they are looking for one suspect who ran into a ravine in the area.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.