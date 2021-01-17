One person has died after a shooting in North York Sunday evening.

Police were called to the area of Duncanwoods Drive and Finch Avenue West, east of Islington Avenue.

A male victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police said they are looking for one suspect who ran into a ravine in the area.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.