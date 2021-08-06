Advertisement
Shooting in Hamilton sends three people to hospital, including two in critical condition
Published Friday, August 6, 2021 8:53PM EDT Last Updated Friday, August 6, 2021 8:53PM EDT
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting in Stoney Creek that sent three people to hospital.
TORONTO -- A shooting in Stoney Creek Friday evening left three people seriously injured, including a teenager, Hamilton paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Mud Street West and Paramount Drive around 7:45 p.m.
Paramedics say a male in his late teens without vital signs and a 37-year-old man were rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.
A 25-year-old man with moderate injuries was also transported to the hospital in stable condition, paramedics say.
No suspect information has been released.