TORONTO -- At least four people, including a number of children, have been injured in a shooting in Etobicoke.

Officers were called to the area of Tandridge Crescent and Byng Avenue, west of Albion Avenue, just before 8 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

Toronto police tweeted that they have located four victims at the scene, including children and one man, with varying injuries.

There is no immediate word on their conditions.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...