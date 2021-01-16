Advertisement
Shooting in Brampton leaves two men seriously injured
TORONTO -- Two men have been seriously wounded in a shooting in Brampton Saturday evening.
It happened in the area of George Street and Queen street West around 6:30 p.m.
Police say one victim suffering from gunshot wounds was located at the scene. A man has been transported to trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics say.
A second victim made their way to hospital, police say. He is in life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.
Police say the suspect fled the scene, but there is no description at this time.
There are road closures in the area while police investigate.