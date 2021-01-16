TORONTO -- Two men are in hospital, one in critical condition, after a shooting in Brampton Saturday evening.

Peel police Insp. Greg Janisse said it happened inside a building in the area of Queen Street West and George Street around 6:30 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Janisse said police were later notified of a second victim after a man showed up at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. He was then transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

“We’re still investigating their association to each other,” Janisse said.

Police have not released a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.