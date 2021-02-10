TORONTO -- A lawsuit filed by a California sheriff’s deputy against Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri following an altercation during the 2019 NBA Finals has been dropped.

“It is ordered that this action be, and hereby is, dismissed with prejudice including as to all claims, counter-claims, causes of action, and with all parties to bear their own attorneys’ fees and costs,” an order of dismissal filed in California on Wednesday and obtained by CTV News Toronto said.

Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland was suing Ujiri for damages, alleging he was injured in a shoving altercation at Oakland’s Oracle Arena. Ujiri then filed a countersuit.

Video of the incident emerged last year.

“Masai has been completely vindicated, as we always knew he would be,” a statement from Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) said. “We are disappointed that he and his family have had to endure the past 18 months of worry and uncertainty, but for their sake we are pleased the legal process has come to an end – and especially pleased that the claims made against Masai and MLSE were dismissed entirely, free of any financial settlement.”

“We continue to be deeply troubled by the fact that Masai was put in this position in the first place, and believe he should never have had to defend himself. Masai is taking some time to process the ordeal, and intends to address it publicly at a later date.”

Speaking on the matter during an unrelated news conference held on Wednesday afternoon, Toronto Mayor John Tory said the video footage of the incident “really just proved what we all knew to begin with.”

“I don't think it's a sour ending when the lawsuit is dropped, it's kind of a sour process that went on because I knew from the beginning, I said months ago as many people in Toronto would feel, anybody who's ever met this man would know this is a man with the finest of characters,” Tory said.

“He's a role model for many people in this community, he understands that, he lives his life pursuant to that.”

