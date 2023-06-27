Sheldon Keefe to return as Maple Leafs head coach: Treliving
Brad Treliving had a high opinion of his head coach from afar.
After a string of meetings — the new general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs estimates 17 combined hours stretched over multiple sessions — he decided Sheldon Keefe was still the person for the job.
At least for now.
Treliving announced Tuesday the 42-year-old will be back behind the team's bench in October, but without a contract extension in hand beyond the one season remaining on his current deal.
"There's a real focus," the GM said of Keefe on Tuesday ahead of the NHL draft. "He's come into this market at a young age, as a young coach ... that's not an easy job. I think he's got a bright mind. He's open to change.
"He's strong in his beliefs, but he also doesn't think he's got all the answers."
Keefe's status was unclear after the Leafs fired Kyle Dubas as GM, the culmination of a bizarre series of events following the team's second-round playoff exit.
Treliving said at his introductory press conference last month he wanted to get to know Keefe — a Dubas loyalist — before making a decision on his future.
"I firmly believe we're all sometimes better in our second jobs," Treliving said. "You see it with coaches. I think there's a little bit of that (here with Keefe).
"He's worked with Kyle a long time, but sometimes a little bit of new, a little bit of fresh, can help."
Treliving joked that he was worried Keefe, who's been in the job since 2019 and has coached Toronto to consecutive 115- and 111-point seasons with limited playoff success, wouldn't want to stay on after their marathon audiences that included video and tactics.
"Probably about the third day he's like, 'Maybe I don't want to stick around with this guy,'" Treliving deadpanned. "Once I didn't chase him out of there, I thought maybe he'd stick around.
"But I came out of there going, 'This is a real bright guy.'"
Treliving was asked about a range of topics during a wide-ranging media availability — his second since being hired — including contract talks with Auston Matthews and William Nylander.
Both players have one year remaining on their deals and can sign extensions July 1.
Treliving said there's no doubt the organization would like to know their status soon, including if one, both or neither plan to re-up with the Leafs.
"When you know it's gonna be raining tomorrow, you maybe pack a jacket," he said. "Having clarity always helps. Is it the be all, end all? You've got two sides that are going to play a piece in this puzzle. We certainly would like (them to sign). We're certainly trying to work towards that.
"If it happens or not ... July 1, the world doesn't stop. I feel very confident."
Treliving has experience in these types of negotiations from his nine seasons as GM of the Calgary Flames before leaving the organization in the spring.
The hockey world was fixated on the future Johnny Gaudreau last June until the star winger not only turned his back on Calgary, but also stunningly signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
"We all learn from experiences," Treliving said when quizzed about how that drawn-out saga changed his world view. "At the end of the day, you learn from everything. Every experience you have, any walk of life or job, you think you're wiser.
"You maybe avoid some potholes that you stepped in ... you're better for the experience."
Treliving was also asked if the team's so-called "Core Four" of talented, high-paid forwards — Matthews, Nylander, Mitch Marner and John Tavares — have been assured they'll all start the season in blue and white.
"I don't think there's ever any assurances in this business," he said. "We've got really good players. We've got two (with) a year left on their contract that we'd like to re-sign.
"We're engaged in that."
Meanwhile, Treliving said he won't be allowed at the draft table for Wednesday night's first round until Calgary makes its pick at No. 16.
The Leafs, who traded away a lot of capital under Dubas in an effort to get over nearly two decades of playoff anguish that finally ended this spring with Toronto's first series victory since 2004, hold the 28th selection along with a fifth-rounder.
"It would have to make a lot of sense to move the (28th) pick," Treliving said. "At some points, you've got to put some groceries back in the cupboards.
"Fairly good bet we're picking at 28."
The coaching situation now settled — Toronto needs an assistant after Spencer Carbery left to take the top job with the Washington Capitals — Treliving's whirlwind start won't be slowing down any time soon.
"It's been pretty much Groundhog Day," he said. "It's get up early, it's go to the office.
"It's been (like) drinking out of a firehose."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Montreal police issue Amber Alert for twin girls
Police have issued an Amber Alert for two six-year-old girls from Montreal. An alert issued Tuesday evening said the pair was abducted by their mother, Genevieve Goupil, 49, who is described by police as being 'mentally unstable.'
What a highly anticipated report on grocery store competition reveals about profit margins, barriers
Here are the key takeaways and recommendations from a report calling on all levels of government to boost competition in the grocery industry, in a bid to lower prices for shoppers.
Human relatives used tools to butcher and likely eat each other 1.45 million years ago: study
Marks on a fossilized shin bone are the oldest clear evidence of human relatives using stone tools to butcher and likely eat each other, according to a new study.
Musk accepts training offer from Canadian MMA icon GSP for cage fight against Zuckerberg
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is seemingly preparing for a cage fight against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg after he accepted a training offer from Canadian MMA icon Georges St-Pierre.
Postmedia in merger talks with Toronto Star owner Nordstar
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. says it is in talks to merge with Nordstar Capital LP, the owner of Metroland Media Group and the Toronto Star.
More than two thirds of young Canadians say homeownership is out of reach compared to their parents: BMO
Amid Canada’s fluctuating housing market conditions, interest rate hikes and a possible recession, the majority of young Canadians say homeownership is out of reach for them, according to a survey from the Bank of Montreal.
Feds announce new digital nomad strategy for foreign workers
Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship has introduced a digital talent attraction strategy that includes a digital nomad program, allowing more foreigners to work and live in Canada.
What happened to Jodi? Iowa TV anchor still missing 28 years later
On June 27, 1995, authorities believe TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit was abducted while she was on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa and hasn’t been heard from since.
Health Canada recalls series of car seats manufactured in China, sold on Temu.com
Health Canada has issued recall notices for several children's car seats manufactured in China and sold online that it says have not been certified to meet Transport Canada safety regulations.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Montreal police issue Amber Alert for twin girls
Police have issued an Amber Alert for two six-year-old girls from Montreal. An alert issued Tuesday evening said the pair was abducted by their mother, Genevieve Goupil, 49, who is described by police as being 'mentally unstable.'
-
Inuk teen displaced from foster homes 78 times before her suicide: Quebec coroner
A Quebec coroner has released a report citing a 'shocking' number of times an Inuk teenager was moved from foster home to foster home before her suicide in 2019.
-
Company building Montreal's REM hit with health and safety violations
The company responsible for building Montreal's REM light rail has violated multiple health and safety regulations during the construction of the railway that put workers at risk, according to reports issued by Quebec's occupational health and safety commission (CNESST).
London
-
Theft of high-end vehicles prompts large police response in east London, Ont.
An investigation into the theft of multiple high-end vehicles prompted a large police response at a residence in east London, Ont. Tuesday morning.
-
Downtown apartment fire forces tenants out of their homes
Dozens of residents were forced out onto the street Tuesday afternoon when a fire broke out on the third floor of a downtown apartment building.
-
Harassment charge laid following Parkhill, Ont. drag queen story time event
Middlesex OPP have laid a criminal harassment charge against Bubba Pollock stemming from an incident at a drag queen story time event in Parkhill last April.
Kitchener
-
Ontario government to provide free training for future truck drivers
Doug ford appeared in Ayr on Tuesday to announce a $1.3 million investment in the trucking industry, hoping to help underrepresented job seekers.
-
Smoke from wildfires to affect air quality in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” will develop across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
Locally owned grocers fight for their spot at the table
Small, locally owned grocery vendors are doing what they can do keep up in the industry as a handful of major retailers dominate the market.
Northern Ontario
-
Nearly 300K hectares burned in Ontario wildfires, extremely poor air quality continues
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Tuesday, June 27.
-
Safety advice from Downtown Timmins BIA sparks angry reaction
On Monday afternoon, the Downtown Timmins BIA posted safety tips on its social media platform on how to stay safe when you’re downtown.
-
Collision closes one lane of Hwy. 11 near North Bay
Few details are known, but a collision Tuesday evening has closed all northbound lanes on Highway 11.
Ottawa
-
Cornwall, Ont. woman fighting for access to life-changing drug
A Cornwall, Ont. woman living with cystic fibrosis is fighting to receive coverage for a $308,000-per-year drug that could help treat her disease and save her life.
-
Two men critically injured after being hit by lightning on golf course
Two men are in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Kanata on Monday.
-
Bylaw charges pending against Escapade Music Festival over noise complaints
Ottawa Bylaw is laying charges against the Escapade Music Festival over noise complaints, saying festival organizers did not obtain a noise exemption.
Windsor
-
Legendary Essex County OPP canine 'Maximus' retires
Essex County OPP canine ‘Maximus’ is hanging up is harness and will soon be living an easy life filled with belly rubs.
-
'It's scary, it really is': Worsening air quality worrying Windsor residents
The worst wildfire season in Canada is causing concern in Windsor, Ont. as a thick blanket of smoke rolled into the region Tuesday.
-
Inflation down but food prices continue to stay high
The squeeze is being felt at check-out counters across the country as food price inflation continues to track above the rate of inflation in Canada.
Barrie
-
Experts examine damage, confirm tornado touched down in Stayner, Ont.
The Northern Tornadoes Project investigators confirmed that a tornado touched down in Stayner, Ont., tossing debris and uprooting trees on Monday.
-
Former Brampton fire captain James Schwalm faces civil litigation amid murder charges
Former Brampton fire captain James Schwalm, accused of murdering his wife, Ashley, and dumping her body earlier this year, faces a court battle filed by her family concerning the couple's children.
-
Heavy rainfall causes damaging flooding in Innisfil
The Town of Innisfil advises residents to use extra caution amid localized flooding caused by significant rainfall and heavy downpours.
Atlantic
-
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
-
New Brunswick's Higgs drops dissenters in cabinet shuffle amid party unrest
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has bounced two ministers from cabinet and added some new faces as he confronts turmoil within his Progressive Conservative caucus.
-
‘It’s a big price jump’: summer surge in demand for home heating oil ahead of the carbon tax
It may be the last thing on your mind heading into the long weekend, but many Nova Scotians who heat with oil are booking a quick top-up in the next few days, hoping to save some money before the federal carbon tax takes effect on July 1.
Calgary
-
Langdon property owners fearful of accused serial rapist Robert Mantha's potential release
A bail decision is expected Friday in the case against 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha, who is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting five women.
-
Child seriously injured in Calgary hit-and-run, driver of blue pickup truck sought
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Saddle Ridge earlier this month that seriously injured a child.
-
Woman found dead in southeast Calgary; homicide unit investigating
The Calgary Police Service's homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death in the city's southeast.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings sweeping across Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued three tornado warnings throughout Manitoba Tuesday evening.
-
Manitoba town declares state of local emergency amid wildfire
A Manitoba town has declared a local state of emergency as a forest fire burns close to the community.
-
Three tornadoes confirmed in Manitoba: ECCC
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Manitoba last week.
Vancouver
-
'It’s quite demoralizing': New Vancouver mom ticketed $230 over back-loading bike rack
An East Vancouver woman is speaking out after receiving a $230 ticket over having a back-loading bike rack on her vehicle, just five minutes into her first night out as a new mother.
-
Vancouver homeowners could get several years of near-double-digit property tax increases
The City of Vancouver is in dire financial straits that could leave homeowners on the hook for property tax increases of close to 10 per cent in each of the next five years, according to city staff.
-
Man arrested after armed robbery in New Westminster
The suspect in an armed robbery in New Westminster last week has been arrested, and police say they’re recommending three charges against him.
Edmonton
-
'Unprecedented in our city': Leduc mayor shuts down council meeting amid transphobic rant
The "public commentary" portion of a city council meeting in Leduc, Alta., ended abruptly Monday night when a woman insisted colours of the Progress Pride flag stand for bestiality, necrophilia and paedophilia.
-
'I felt so violated': Edmonton woman scammed while using Facebook
A local woman is warning others after she was victimized by multiple scammers while using Facebook, and one expert said this new scam can have long-reaching consequences for victims, while perpetrators are unlikely to face any.
-
Woodlands County assessing flood damage as all evacuation orders end
Parts of the county northwest of Edmonton were evacuated last week after days of rain, and the damage from it is now being assessed.