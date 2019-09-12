

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A day after U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu arrived back on Canadian soil, the mayor of Mississauga announced the city will host a rally in her honour.

The event, dubbed the “She The North Rally,” will be held around 4:30 p.m. at Celebration Square, located near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Confederation Parkway.

“The rally will celebrate the recent accomplishment of Bianca Andreescu, who became the first Canadian to win a grand slam singles title after winning the U.S. Open last weekend,” officials said in a news release issued Thursday.

“Andreescu has been a resident, student and athlete in Mississauga and began her career at Mississauga’s Ontario Racquet Club.”

The 19-year-old has gained international attention after defeating tennis legend Serena Williams to win the Grand Slam singles title.

She has made numerous appearances in the U.S. media since taking the trophy, including a slot on “The Tonight Show Starring Jummy Fallon” in which she called out rap superstar Drake for not messaging her.



Bianca Andreescu laughs after reading a message from rapper Drake as she speaks to the media after she became the first Canadian player to win a Grand Slam singles title.( THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

After she returned to Canada on Thursday, Andreescu clarified that she did, in fact, get a message from Drake.

“Congrats, we are all so proud of you. I’ve been liking every post with you in it, lol I thought you would see,” Andreescu said, reading Drake’s message for reporters in Toronto.

Mississauga’s Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been a vocal supporter of Andreescu, telling CTV News Toronto on the day she won the U.S. Open that she was making plans to celebrate the teen’s success.

“She’s such a fierce, fearless, bold competitor,” said Crombie. “She's a Mississauga native, but she’s Canada’s champion.”

Sunday’s celebration will include a pre-show along with a ceremony where Andreescu will be presented with the key to the city.

According to officials, the city will also unveil an “Andreescu Way” street sign.