

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu is expected to get a hero’s welcome today as her hometown of Mississauga celebrates her historic win with a rally at Celebration Square.

The event, which has been dubbed the “She the North Rally,” is scheduled to get underway at 5 p.m.

It will be attended by Mississauga Mayor Bonnier Crombie, Toronto Mayor John Tory, federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and a host of other dignitaries.

“We have invited dignitaries from every level of government and I think there will be some special surprises,” Crombie told CP24 on Saturday. “We want to show this young champion the love from her hometown right here in the GTA. I want to have 30,000 people so please, please come out and join us. Let’s show Bianca Andreescu the love she deserves. She is a champion and she is our champion.”

Andreescu, who trained at Mississauga’s Ontario Racquet Club, defeated Serena Williams in straight sets last weekend to become the first Canadian to win a singles Grand Slam title.

Since her historic win, she has appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ and ‘The View’ and was even congratulated by Drake after calling out the rapper for failing to reach out to her in the immediate aftermath of her win.

During today’s rally, she will be presented with the keys to the city and officials will also unveil a “Andreescu Way" street sign.

Last week, Mississauga city council voted in favour of naming a street after Andreescu, though the precise street has not yet been selected.