TORONTO -- Douglas and Louisa Moores both served England during the Second World War and it was it during this time of conflict they found love.

Douglas, who was Canadian, joined the Royal British Navy and Louisa, who was born in Wales, was part of the Women’s Land Army, an organization created for women to work in agriculture while men went off to war.

The couple first met in Penzance, England where Douglas had been training with the navy.

“I was working on a landing craft (when) I met her and we were never apart after that or when it was possible,” said Douglas, who added he was immediately drawn to Louisa because she was Welsh just like his mother.

Douglas was 21 years old and Louisa was 18 years old when they met. The couple said they immediately clicked.

“When I brought him home my mom said you better behave yourself because I was a proper flirt,” Louisa laughed as she recalled what her mother told her. “He’s a good one, he will take care of you.”

They dated for about a month when Louisa said Douglas proposed to her just before being deployed to the battlefields of Europe.

“She just seem like she was the right girl for me, the girl I wanted,” Douglas said.

“I was telling the girls he was the only one I sort of got that feeling for,” Louisa recalled about when she said goodbye to Douglas. “My mother loved him and I thought to myself I hope to God he comes back.”

Douglas, who served as a stoker first class, saw battle all over the world, including Normandy and D-Day at Juno Beach.

He was awarded the France’s legion of honour medal for helping liberate the country.

“I joined because I felt it was my duty,” he said. “I lost my best friend and I will never forget that.”

What Douglas didn’t loose, was the love of his life. Upon returning to Wales, the couple immediately got married at the registry office in Cardiff on Feb. 7, 1945.

“When I seen him, I thought ‘oh God, Doug I’m so glad you’re back,’ I couldn’t grab him fast enough,” Louisa said.

After the war, the couple eventually settled in North York where they raised three daughters and a son. Their family has grown to include nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Now married 75 years, the couple lives at a retirement residence in Aurora, Ont.

“She’s always there for me, always been,” Douglas said.

They say they cherish every moment together and if you ask what they love about each other, the answer is always “everything.”