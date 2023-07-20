Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches end for GTA

The severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for the Greater Toronto Area Thursday night have now ended.

Earlier Thursday, Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches across the Greater Toronto Area and most of the southwestern region of the province, from Barrie to Niagara Falls, Ont.

The federal agency said strong wind gusts of up to 100 km/h with hail up to the size of a toonie is possible, and between 30 to 50 mm of rain is expected.

For Toronto, hail up to the size of a nickel and winds up to 90 km/h was forecasted.

During the storm, Toronto police warned residents in the Jane Street and Methuen Avenue area of road closures after lightning struck a tree.

Environment Canada had also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor, Sarnia, Petrolia, and Western Lambton County, Ont. stating that conditions could be “dangerous” as hail the size of golf balls and winds of up to 120 km/in some areas is forecasted. A tornado warning was also in effect for parts of Simcoe County and Sarnia, but these warnings have since been lifted.

In areas southeast of the Georgian Bay, the agency said there was a risk of an isolated tornado.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms over southwestern Ontario continues to move east. Expect strong winds, large hail, heavy downpours and possible tornadoes. Be aware of significant weather in your area. Follow current alerts 👉 https://t.co/1A3eIj045t

#onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/dopQvrXEve — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) July 20, 2023

With Orangeville and the areas surrounding the lower parts of the Credit River watershed, like Brampton and Mississauga, the Credit Valley Conservation said in a water safety statement that possible water pooling on roads and low-lying areas with poor drainage is possible.

Large hail can cause injury and damage property with even larger hail capable of breaking windows and denting vehicles, the weather agency noted.

Environment Canada says it issues severe thunderstorm watches when atmospheric conditions could produce one or more of the following conditions: large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

Warnings, however, are issued when imminent or occurring storms are likely to produce or are currently producing one or more of those weather conditions.