Several TTC subway closures and service adjustments expected this weekend
A number of subway closures and service adjustments will take place this weekend on Toronto’s transit network.
The Toronto Transit Commission issued a notice on Thursday stating that there will be no subway service on a portion of Line 1 Yonge-University between St. Clair and Sheppard-Yonge stations due to scheduled track work and station improvement work.
The city’s transit agency said a shuttle buses will run, stopping at each station along the route with TTC staff on hand to direct customers to shuttle boarding locations.
Lawrence Station will be closed, but all other subway stations will remain open for customers to purchase and load PRESTO cards and connect to surface routes, the transit agency noted.
The TTC also stated that there will be reduced subway speed zones on several parts of Line 1 Yonge-University and Line 2 Bloor-Danforth, which may result in longer than normal travel times along certain sections of the subway.
“As a safety precaution, the TTC reduces speed along sections of rail where maintenance is required, allowing trains to run safely during service hours while minimizing disruptions to customers,” it said.
“They also protect workers who may be required at track level to conduct routine or emergency inspections.”
The TTC is also advising riders to be prepared for several weekend bus and streetcar diversions.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday until 1 a.m. on Monday, the 54/354 Lawrence East route will be adjusted for the Taste of Lawrence Festival. Buses will be redirected from Lawrence Avenue and run both ways along Bertrand Avenue, between Birchmount Road and Warden Avenue.
The TTC also says that from 8 a.m. on Saturday until 11 p.m. on Sunday, there will be no 512/312 St Clair streetcar service between St Clair Station and Oakwood Avenue to accommodate Salsa on St. Clair. Replacement buses will run both ways along Oakwood Avenue, Davenport Road, Christie Street, and St. Clair Avenue West.
Additionally, until 4 a.m. on Saturday, the TTC is conducting streetcar rail repairs on Queen Street West at Beaconsfield Avenue. Buses are running west of Bathurst Street and serving all regular stops for 501 Queen, 504 King, and 508 Lake Shore streetcars.
The TTC also stated that starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday, the 102D Markham Road route will be diverting to accommodate roadwork on Markham Road. Buses will redirect both ways along Williamson Road between Bur Oak and 16th avenues.
As well, from 11 p.m. on Friday until midnight on Sunday, the 97 Yonge and 320 Yonge night buses will divert due to construction. Buses will redirect both ways along Bay Street between Wellesley Street and Davenport Avenue.
