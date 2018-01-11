

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A woman believed to be in her 40s suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a TTC bus at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue on Thursday evening.

The incident took place at the intersection at around 5:30 p.m.

Officials initially said the woman was taken to a trauma centre following the crash to be treated for a serious head injury but later confirmed she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic in the area was disrupted during the evening rush hour as police conduct an investigation into the crash but roads have since reopened.

Toronto police said they have responded to nine other pedestrian struck incidents throughout the evening commute on Thursday. All of these collisions resulted in minor injuries, officers said.

Police have warned motorists to drive according to the weather conditions.