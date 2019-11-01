

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Seven people have been injured in a stabbing at a "rowdy" Halloween party in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood overnight.

Police said they were called to a home on Madison Avenue, north of Bloor Street, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Police said when they arrived, three victims were found suffering stab wounds. A short time later, police said they located three other people with stab wounds.

Around 12:30 a.m., a seventh victim arrived at hospital with serious stab wounds. Police said the man passed out and was being revived by paramedics.

His current condition is not known.

Police said a man has been taken into custody and they are not currently looking for anyone else.

More to come.