Seven people injured in stabbing at 'rowdy' Halloween party
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 6:34AM EDT
Seven people have been injured in a stabbing at a "rowdy" Halloween party in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood overnight.
Police said they were called to a home on Madison Avenue, north of Bloor Street, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
Police said when they arrived, three victims were found suffering stab wounds. A short time later, police said they located three other people with stab wounds.
Around 12:30 a.m., a seventh victim arrived at hospital with serious stab wounds. Police said the man passed out and was being revived by paramedics.
His current condition is not known.
Police said a man has been taken into custody and they are not currently looking for anyone else.
