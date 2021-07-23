TORONTO -- Regular service has resumed on the Lakeshore West GO train line after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Burlington Friday morning.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., first responders received a call about a person who was hit by a GO train east of Aldershot GO, near King and Enfield roads.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased, Halton police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The investigation halted GO trains in the area causing some delays and cancellations this morning.

As of 9:30 a.m., the tracks have been cleared and reopened.

Metrolinx said regular service on the line will resume with some minor delays.