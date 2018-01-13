

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The TTC says subway service on Line 1 will be suspended for the next two or three hours between Union and Bloor-Yonge stations for emergency track repairs.

The TTC a rail line cracked sometime around 9 p.m., in the tunnel between King and Union stations.

The repair will take two or three hours to complete.

Shuttle buses will be operating between Union and Bloor-Yonge.