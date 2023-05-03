Sephora Canada announces big change to rewards program

Sephora Canada is rolling out a new update to its rewards program next month.

The beauty company’s Beauty Insider program has long provided its members with an annual, free birthday gift that they can redeem at any point during their birth month.

Recipients can choose between make-up, skincare, and fragrance gift sets or redeem 250 bonus points that can be used toward their next purchase.

As of June 1, 2023, Beauty Insider members shopping online will be required to spend at least $25 in order to redeem their birthday gift.

Sephora has always required a merchandise purchase for clients to redeem their birthday gift online. As of June 1, that merchandise purchase will need to be $25 or more. However, you can visit your nearest Sephora store to choose your birthday gift, no purchase required! — Sephora (@Sephora) May 2, 2023

“The Sephora Beauty Insider Birthday gift is one of the most exciting traditions that we share with our loyalty program members,” a spokesperson for Sephora Canada told CTV News Toronto in a statement.

“The new online policy updates are part of our ongoing process to evaluate our current offerings to ensure we remain competitive, and more importantly maximize the ways in which we can continue to offer our clients the perks they’ve known and come to expect from us.”

The latest update does not apply to in-store purchases, and the retailer assured all members can still redeem their free birthday gift at any Sephora locations – without making a purchase.