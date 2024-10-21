‘Senseless and heartbreaking act’: Victim’s family appeals for info after man died following Mississauga home break-in

The family of a man who died following a fight during a break-in at his Mississauga home earlier this month is appealing to anyone with information to contact authorities.

“(We are) devastated by this senseless and heartbreaking act, and we are seeking justice for Mr. Wei Ruo Zhao,” the statement read.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information about the suspect or the events of that night. If you saw anything suspicious, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, please come forward.”

The victim’s family went on to say that information provided to authorities “could help bring the person responsible to justice and prevent further harm.”

“(We urge) anyone with information to contact the police. Your help is crucial to give our family and Mr. Wei Ruo Zhao the justice we deserve,” they wrote.

“We are grateful for your support during this difficult time.”

The incident, which police said involved gunfire, occurred on Oct. 1 near Central Parkway West and Joan Drive, west of Hurontario Street.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said were called to that area around 3:45 a.m. for a weapons dangerous call at a residence that led to an altercation.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

The victim, 55-year-old Wei Ruo Zhao, of Mississauga, was taken to a trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police also located two other men with injuries at the home. They were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to identify suspects, but have not released any descriptive details at this point.

At the time of the break-in, PRP said that at least three suspects forced their way inside the home and at some point a firearm was used. Police said they fled in a white-coloured SUV.

Police say the suspects fled in a white-coloured SUV after an incident in Mississauga on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Peel Regional Police)

The motive for the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact PRP’s Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras