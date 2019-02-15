

CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a pair of armed gunmen who were caught on surveillance video firing rounds at a home in Markham last month.

It was shortly before 7 a.m. on Jan. 31 when a small compact sedan pulled up outside a home on Macklin Street, which is near McCowan Road and Highglen Avenue.

York Regional Police said the car contained “at least” three men.

In the 30-second video, the car stops at the foot of a driveway and one man, dressed in dark clothing with a hood pulled over his head, gets out, takes aim at the house and begins shooting.

At the same time, a second suspect is seen firing shots from the vehicle.

Sparks can be seen flying from both the man standing on the driveway and the car.

The video shows shots being fired for about two seconds before the suspect on the driveway gets back into the passenger side of the car and drives off.

Police believe the incident was targeted, but have not released any other information about the case.

The car is believed to be orange or red in colour.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspects are being asked to come forward.