Security guard stabbed at north Etobicoke hotel: police
Toronto police say a security guard at a hotel in north Etobicoke was stabbed Friday night by an individual reportedly trying to get into the property.
Officers were called to the Four Points by Sheraton hotel near Toronto Pearson airport just after 10 p.m., police said.
In an email to CP24, police said those who made the 911 call reported that an icndividual was trying to gain entry into the hotel before the security guard was stabbed.
A man in his 50s was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, according to police.
Police said the suspect, a five-foot-six man with a thin build, fled the scene and was pursued by witnesses to the stabbing.
He was taken into custody a short time later, police said. It’s unclear what charges he is facing in connection with the incident.
A police cruiser could be seen at the site of the stabbing Saturday morning as investigators continue to search for the weapon.
