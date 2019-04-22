

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say a second suspect has been arrested after a man was assaulted with bear spray and robbed of his $27,000 watch at Fairview Mall last month.

The robbery, which was captured on security cameras, occurred at around 11 a.m. on March 22 at the shopping centre, located near Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road.

Police allege the two suspects attacked a 37-year-old man with bear spray and took his Breitling watch, which is valued at nearly $30,000.

A section of the mall was subsequently evacuated as a precaution.

A 23-year-old Guelph resident, identified by police as Kyle Eric Fraser, was arrested a short time after the incident. He is facing four charges, including robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, and common nuisance.

About a week after the robbery, police identified David Zeghouane, a 24-year-old Toronto resident, as the second man wanted in connection with the incident.

In a news release issued Monday, police confirmed that Zeghouane has now been arrested.

He has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, robbery with a weapon, failing to comply with a recognizance, theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000, robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possession of a weapon.

He was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Monday.