

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police say they are still searching for a second suspect after a man was attacked with bear spray and robbed of a $27,000 watch at Fairview Mall last week.

The alleged assault and robbery occurred around 11 a.m. on March 22 at the North York shopping mall, located near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

According to Toronto police, a 37-year-old man was robbed of his Breitling watch, which is valued at $27,000.

Security camera footage from inside the mall, which was obtained by CTV news Toronto, shows two men walking into the mall and lingering in the seating area of a bank.

A short time later, a third man is seeing entering the mall. In the video, the man appears to be wearing a black jacket with a fur hood.

The man pulls out a can of bear spray and sprays one of the other men directly in the face, the video shows. A physical altercation appears to break out between the men.

All three men are seen in the video running out of the mall, followed by a security guard.

Police said that a small portion of the mall was evacuated.

Investigators arrested one person in connection with the incident on March 22.

Guelph-resident Kyle Eric Fraser, 23, has been charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance and common nuisance.

A second suspect, who police have identified as 25-year-old David Zeghouane, is still outstanding. He is wanted by investigators for robbery with an offensive weapon.

Police have described Zeghouane as standing five-foot-ten and weighing about 190 pounds. He has a medium build, brown eyes, medium length black hair and a short beard.

“He was seen arriving and leaving in a white BMW 3-series with a sunroof and damage by the front driver’s side headlight,” police said in a news release issued Thursday. “He struck another vehicle as he was fleeing the mall parking lot in the BMW. The BMW will have other damage on the front passenger side as a result.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.