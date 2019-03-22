

Chris Fox and Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say one person is in custody and a second suspect is outstanding after a man was attacked with bear spray and robbed of his $27,000 watch at Fairview Mall on Friday morning.

The assault occurred at the North York shopping centre at around 11 a.m.

Security cameras from inside Fairview Mall, which is located near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East, captured the incident on video.

The footage, which was obtained by CTV News Toronto, shows two men walking into the mall and lingering in the seating area of a bank directly beside one of the mall’s entrances.

Two women and a baby in a stroller are seated beside the men.

A short time later, a third man, who is wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, enters the mall and walks toward the two other men. The third man abruptly pulls out a can of pepper spray and sprays one of the other men directly in the face.

A physical altercation breaks out between the first two men and the suspect quickly exits the mall. A security guard is seen trying to break up the fight and covering his face to protect himself from the harsh fumes.

Seconds later, the suspect returns to the mall and runs toward the two brawling men, who are out of camera view.

All three men are seen running out of the mall while the security guard chases after them.

No serious injuries were reported but a small section of the mall was evacuated as a result of the incident.

In a news release issued on Friday night, police say during the attack, the 37-year-old victim was robbed of his Breitling watch, which is valued at over $27,000.

One man, identified by police as 23-year-old Guelph resident Kyle Eric Fraser, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, and common nuisance.

The second suspect has not yet been apprehended, police say.

He is described by police as five-foot-nine to six-foot and is heavy set with short black hair and a black beard. He was seen wearing a grey and white track suit and white sneakers.

Police also say he was seen arriving and leaving the area in a white BMW 3-series with a sunroof and damage by the front driver’s side headlight.

According to investigators, he struck another vehicle as he fled the mall parking lot. As a result, the BMW will have other damage on the front passenger’s side, police say.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the suspect is asked to contact the Central North Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

-With files from CTV News Toronto's Tracy Tong and Brandon Rowe