TORONTO -- The trial for Alek Minassian will resume today with testimony from another defence psychiatrist who is expected to offer his opinion on the state of mind of the accused at the time of the 2018 van attack.

Dr. John Bradford was initially scheduled to take the stand on Monday but the Crown requested more time to review recently obtained video recordings of interviews Minassian did with U.S. psychiatrist Dr. Alexander Westphal, who will also testify at trial.

The Crown and its experts were given three days this week to review Westphal's recordings, which have been sealed and cannot be viewed by members of the public during the judge-alone trial.

According to Minassian's lawyer Boris Bytensky, Westphal is the only defence expert who is prepared to testify that Minassian is not criminally responsible for his actions.

Westphal argued that the videos could inspire further acts of violence and said he would refuse to testify if the judge did not seal the recordings.

Justice Anne Molloy, who cannot legally compel someone outside the country to testify, reluctantly agreed to the demand.

Minassian, who faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder, has already admitted to driving a rented cargo van on sidewalks along a busy stretch of Yonge Street in North York on the afternoon April 23, 2018, killing 10 pedestrians and wounding 16 others who were in his path.

His lawyers argue that Minassian is not criminally responsible for his actions (NCR) under Sec. 16 of the Criminal Code.

A person is NCR if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

The defence has said the only relevant diagnosis they will be relying on in this case is autism spectrum disorder.

Police and psychiatrists have offered up a number of motives for the attack.

In an interview with police shortly after his arrest, Minassian told Det. Rob Thomas that he felt anger toward women and claimed to be a member of the “incel movement,” an extreme online community consisting of men who claim to be "involuntarily celibate."

Last week, Dr. Rebecca Chauhan, who was asked by Bradford to assess Minassian and offer a second opinion on his autism diagnosis, testified that in the months leading up to the van attack, the accused became "hyper-fixated" on the manifesto of Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and injured fourteen others in an attack in Isla Vista, California in May 2014.

Chauhan said Minassian told her he believed the attack was "worth it" because he gained the notoriety he was seeking.

In a report referenced during the Crown's cross-examination of Chauhan last week, Bradford wrote that while Minassian may have been "strongly influenced" by Rodger's document, he denied being "radicalized" by it.

Bradford said Minassian's “principal motivation" for the van attack was "fear of failing at his job," which was scheduled to start shortly after the incident. Bradford's report also indicated that Minassian lied to police during his interview with Thomas.

Minassian told Thomas that his anger toward women first surfaced when he was rejected by a group of females at a Halloween party in 2013.

“I walked in and attempted to socialize with some girls, however, they all laughed and held the arms of the big guys instead,” Minassian told the detective. “I was angry they would give their love and attention to obnoxious brutes.”

According to Bradford's report, Minassian later admitted that he made up the story about the Halloween party.

"He denies that he is part of incel although he has been disappointed in the past with his social interactions,” Bradford's report read.

The trial will resume at 10 a.m.

-With files from The Canadian Press