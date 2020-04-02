TORONTO -- A second death linked to COVID-19 was reported in Brampton Thursday night.

In a news release, Peel Public Health (PPH) said a man in his 60s died at Brampton Civic Hospital due to complications from the novel coronavirus. PPH said he contracted the virus through a close household contact.

"In the midst of this ongoing pandemic, our thoughts go out to this resident's family and friends at a time when words can do little to console the pain of losing a loved one," Dr. Lawrence Loh, Interim Medical Officer of Health at Peel Public Health said in a statement.

Loh said it is critical to follow physical distancing measures to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

"By doing so, we will reduce the risk of transmission to those in our community that are vulnerable and slow the spread of COVID-19 to save lives," he said.

The region's first COVID-19 death was reported on Tuesday. A man in his 70s died on March 26, one day after he was tested for the virus.

As of Thursday morning, there are 362 cases in Peel Region. Of those cases, 137 are in Brampton.

In Ontario, 401 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,793. The province's death toll stands at 53.