

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A second arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in East Gwillimbury that happened earlier this year.

Police were called to the area of Ninth Line and Aurora Road in Whitchurch-Stouffville on the afternoon of March 27 for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a male victim lying in between two parked vehicles outside of the Churchill Community Church. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified by investigators as Alex Perlmutter, of Sunderland, Ont.

The day after the deadly shooting, police said gunfire actually erupted in a parking lot at Queensville Side Road and Highway 48 in East Gwillimbury. Officers said Perlmutter was driven from the shooting scene to the church parking lot by a witness.

At the beginning of May, the first arrest was made in the case. Levi Alexander, 23, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Perlmutter’s death. He is scheduled to appear in court next on July 19.

On Thursday, investigators said another arrest had been made. Lama Cyrus, 21, now faces five charges, including second-degree murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm. His next court appearance is scheduled to take place on July 18.

Police said a third suspect remains outstanding. He has been described by officers only as a black male, who was wearing a “large chain” at the time of the incident.

Perlmutter was previously arrested and charged in connection with the theft of a lemur, a monkey and a tortoise from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo back in June 2018, investigators confirmed.

The lemur was located by motorists a few days after it went missing and the monkey was found during a raid on a house in Quebec in October 2018. The tortoise was still believed to be missing as of October 2018.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).