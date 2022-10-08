Seattle Mariners pull out wild 10-9 comeback win over Toronto to eliminate Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners came back from a seven-run deficit and beat Toronto 10-9 in a wild Game 2 on Saturday to eliminate the Blue Jays from the post-season.
Cal Raleigh doubled off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano in the ninth inning and scored the go-ahead run when Adam Frazier lashed a two-out double into the right-field corner.
George Kirby earned the save as Seattle completed a sweep of the best-of-three wild-card series in front of a stunned sellout crowd at Rogers Centre.
Teoscar Hernandez hit two homers to help power the Blue Jays to an 8-1 lead after five innings. But Carlos Santana hit a three-run shot in the Mariners' four-run sixth and Seattle pulled even with four more runs in the eighth inning.
It was the second time in three years that Toronto has failed to win a game in the wild-card round. The Blue Jays were swept by Tampa Bay in 2020 and missed the post-season last year.
The Mariners and Houston Astros will open the best-of-five American League Division Series on Tuesday. The Blue Jays were left to clean out their lockers after a surprising collapse and another October disappointment.
Raleigh scored three runs and had three of Seattle's 13 hits. Danny Jansen had three hits and drove in two runs for the Blue Jays while Santiago Espinal and Alejandro Kirk added two hits apiece.
Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman turned in a decent start that lasted 5 2/3 innings. Former Blue Jays left-hander Robbie Ray lasted three-plus frames in his first start in Toronto since signing with Seattle in the off-season.
Gausman left his last regular-season start after three innings with a cut on the middle finger of his throwing hand. He showed no ill effects in the late-afternoon start and was in full control in the early going.
He got some defensive help from Bo Bichette, who made a stellar catch in the second inning that put a charge into the crowd of 47,156.
The shortstop timed a jump perfectly to snag a liner from Frazier and Gausman followed with two strikeouts. The spark carried over into the bottom half of the frame.
Kirk led off with a double and Hernandez launched a rainbow blast for his first career playoff homer.
Ray inked a long-term deal with the Mariners after winning the AL Cy Young Award last year with Toronto. He was booed before the game and fans derisively chanted his first name at times.
He gave up another leadoff double in the third as Espinal stroked a pitch into the left-field corner. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., scorched a single up the middle to make it 3-0.
Hernandez belted a first-pitch fastball over the wall in the fourth inning to end Ray's day. The veteran southpaw gave up six hits and four earned runs with four strikeouts.
Gausman, meanwhile, set down 10 Mariners in order before giving up a leadoff single to Frazier in the fifth.
Santana followed with a double that bounced off the top of the wall in centre field and stayed in the park. Frazier went to third and scored on a Jarred Kelenic sacrifice fly.
The Blue Jays pulled away with four runs in the bottom half. Toronto loaded the bases on an Espinal single, Bichette double and intentional walk to Guerrero.
All three players would score — on a passed ball, hit batsman and sacrifice fly, respectively — before Jansen drove in Kirk with a double to make it 8-1.
Reliever Diego Castillo took over from Paul Sewald and hit Whit Merrifield in the head with his first pitch. Merrifield was examined by a trainer and took first base but was later replaced in left field by Raimel Tapia.
The Mariners loaded the bases in the sixth but Gausman responded by getting a strikeout and pop fly. Schneider turned to the bullpen and Gausman received a standing ovation as he walked to the dugout.
Left-hander Tim Mayza came on and gave up a run on a wild pitch. Santana brought home the other runners with his first homer of the playoffs.
Jansen stroked an RBI single in the seventh inning to pad Toronto's lead. Seattle scored a run off Anthony Bass in the eighth and put two runners on with nobody out.
Romano, from Markham, Ont., came on and gave up a single to Frazier that loaded the bases. The Toronto closer fanned Santana and Dylan Moore before J.P. Crawford lifted a blooper that landed in shallow centre field.
Bichette and outfielder George Springer collided as both players made diving attempts to catch the ball. Springer was shaken up on the play and was taken off the field on a golf cart while Bichette stayed in the game.
Jackie Bradley Jr., replaced Springer in centre field. Bichette reached third base in the bottom of the eighth but was left stranded on a Kirk groundout.
Matt Chapman reached on a one-out walk in the ninth but Kirby struck out Jansen and got Tapia on a fly out to end a game that lasted four hours 13 minutes.
Espinal, who missed two weeks with an oblique injury, got the start at second base. Jansen was behind the plate while Kirk moved to designated hitter.
Gausman allowed five hits, four earned runs and a walk. He had seven strikeouts.
Seattle blanked Toronto 4-0 in the series opener on Friday in the Blue Jays' first home playoff game since 2016.
The Blue Jays won 92 games in the regular season — two more than Seattle — and secured the top wild-card seed with a few games left in the season. That allowed the Blue Jays to rest some core players and line up their starters on regular rest.
But it didn't pay off against the Mariners, who travelled across the continent and weren't intimidated by the boisterous Toronto crowds.
Toronto hasn't won a playoff series since 2016 when the Blue Jays reached the AL Championship Series for the second straight year. The Blue Jays last won the World Series in 1993.
Seattle ended a 21-year playoff drought this season. This was for the first time the 1977 expansion cousins have played each other in the post-season.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Get lost': Female students cry out as Iran's president visits university
Female students in chanted 'get lost' in a video shared on social media as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Alzahra University on Saturday and condemned protesters enraged by the death of a young woman in custody.
BREAKING | Seattle Mariners pull out wild 10-9 comeback win over Toronto to eliminate Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners came back from a seven-run deficit and beat Toronto 10-9 in a wild Game 2 on Saturday to eliminate the Blue Jays from the post-season.
Hockey N.L. withholding player fees from Hockey Canada amid sexual assault claims
The governing organization for amateur hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador has become the latest provincial body to declare it will withhold player fees from Hockey Canada.
Putin faces more grim choices after blast hits his prized Crimea bridge
An explosion that severely damaged parts of the road and rail bridge between annexed Crimea and the Russian mainland early Saturday seems designed to play into President Vladimir Putin's current talent for making bad decisions.
Man awarded $742K after being scammed by B.C. couple he called 'mom' and 'dad'
A property in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood, a botched line of credit, a trusting French man and an older couple he considered pseudo-parents are at the centre of a messy legal battle in B.C. Supreme Court.
U.S. town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years
Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago, giving rise to worries about their children's dental health and transparent government -- and highlighting the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation.
Canada's critical 'skills gap' problem explained in 6 charts
The large skills gap in Canada's labour force has only widened during the pandemic, according to the Conference Board of Canada, with experts saying this is a 'critical' time when the country must invest to create a more skilled workforce if it wants to stay competitive.
Videotron founder André Chagnon dies at age 94
Andre Chagnon, a Quebec businessman who founded telecommunications giant Videotron and later set up one of the largest family foundations in the country, has died.
Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride
An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region.
Montreal
-
Man shot and killed in car in a hail of bullets in Laval
A man was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in the east end of Laval late Friday night, while he was in his car. Police have set up a command post and are investigating.
-
Invasive insects could threaten Quebec crops, experts warn
New insects are appearing regularly in Canada, and some of them may pose a threat to Quebec's crops. Last month, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a recall regarding the spotted lanternfly, an insect that originated in Asia, but has been well-established in the United States since 2014.
-
Videotron founder André Chagnon dies at age 94
Andre Chagnon, a Quebec businessman who founded telecommunications giant Videotron and later set up one of the largest family foundations in the country, has died.
London
-
Dramatic downtown London arrest caught on video
A dramatic police takedown in downtown London, Ont. Friday afternoon rattled the nerves of some onlookers. Citizen video submitted to CTV News London appears to show three police officers attempting to negotiate with a man holding a knife at Richmond and Dundas streets.
-
LCBO weighs in on new credit card surcharges in Ontario
Businesses in Ontario and across Canada can now charge you a fee if you pay with your credit card. But does that mean you could be paying more for your alcohol at the LCBO?
-
Nuclear waste deciding issue in South Bruce council race
The election signs are up in the Municipality of South Bruce, but the area has already been covered with signs for several months now, as the community decides whether they want to be the permanent home to Canada’s most radioactive nuclear waste.
Kitchener
-
Four people sent to hospital following serious collision on Hwy. 6
Emergency services were called to a serious crash on Highway 6 at Wellington Road 22, just north of Guelph, around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
-
‘We’ve never really seen so many appointments available’: Urgent need for blood donors in Waterloo region
Canadian Blood Services (CBS) in the Waterloo region is sounding the alarm on the urgent need for donors this Thanksgiving weekend.
-
Der Klassiker: Soccer fans in Kitchener-Waterloo enjoy big match during Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest festivities are in full swing and German soccer fans in the tri-cities taking part in the celebrations got to enjoy a special treat as part of the fun.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people arrested following a weapons complaint in Sudbury
Two suspects have been arrested after police received reports of someone with a handgun.
-
As child care expands in Ontario, advocates wonder who will staff those spaces
With less than one month to go before the deadline for licensed child-care operators to decide if they want to opt in to the $10-a-day program, progress still varies widely by municipality.
-
Employment hours for international students expand next month
Some international students are breathing a sigh of now relieved as the federal government announced Friday they will lift the cap on work hours for international students.
Ottawa
-
Family waits 12 hours overnight in CHEO emergency department to see a doctor
Vanessa Brydges says she waited with her son for 12-hours in the emergency department at CHEO to see a doctor, as the hospital deals with patient and staffing pressures.
-
Experience important for nearly half of Ottawa voters: Nanos poll
Nearly half of Ottawa residents say experience is important in municipal politics, as a two-term councillor and a political rookie emerge as the frontrunners in the race for mayor of Ottawa.
-
Stittsville retirement home supporting local Ukrainian refugees
The Hazeldean Gardens Retirement Home is accepting in-person donations to support local Ukrainian refugees.
Windsor
-
Homicide investigation underway in Chatham, Ont.
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a man died from his injuries following an altercation with another man on Friday afternoon.
-
While some pumpkin farmers grow successful crops, others feel the spooky wrath of pests
With Halloween a little more than three weeks away, people in Windsor-Essex are flocking to pumpkin patches.
-
Two men facing charges after firearm discharged in downtown Windsor, Ont.
Two men from Windsor are facing weapons-related charges after a firearm was discharged during an altercation in downtown Windsor overnight.
Barrie
-
‘I couldn't shake him off,’ Barrie, Ont. woman mauled by off-leash dog on front lawn
A Barrie, Ont. woman says she was viciously mauled by a dog in her front yard, leaving her bloodied and injured, and now she wants the owner to come forward and take responsibility.
-
New program in Orillia looks to launch the careers of women in business
Starting a business can be challenging, but a new program in Orillia hopes to change that while simultaneously creating more opportunities for women in business.
-
Youth curlers descend upon Barrie for return of weekend tournament
41 of the best youth curling teams are dueling it out on the ice for a weekend tournament in Barrie.
Atlantic
-
More than 8,000 customers still without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks post Fiona
There are a little over 8,000 customers still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
Hockey N.L. withholding player fees from Hockey Canada amid sexual assault claims
The governing organization for amateur hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador has become the latest provincial body to declare it will withhold player fees from Hockey Canada.
-
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
Calgary
-
Suspect vehicle from deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon found abandoned, ablaze
With a major lead up in flames, Mounties continued their investigation Saturday into a deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.
-
Premier-designate seeks Brooks-Medicine Hat seat, leaves Calgary-Elbow vacant
Premier-designate Danielle Smith announced Saturday she will seek a seat in the riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat, sparking controversy from opposition critics who say she’s neglecting Calgary voters.
-
Calgary Zoo says 29-year-old giraffe Carrie has died
A giraffe that lived at the Calgary Zoo nearly all her life has died.
Winnipeg
-
'Pay-what-you-can" lunch offers Thanksgiving meal in West Broadway
A Winnipeg taproom is keeping a Thanksgiving tradition going in order to bring the West Broadway community together.
-
Winnipeg man arrested after three purse snatchings: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 50-year-old Winnipeg man after a string of purse snatchings across the city last month.
-
First-ever costume swap gives second life to Halloween attire
A Winnipeg non-profit is helping people prepare for the upcoming spooky season and giving new life to old costumes in an effort to help the planet.
Vancouver
-
Man shot by crossbow on Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police say
A man has been shot with a crossbow on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, according to police.
-
Bail system in the spotlight amid arrests of repeat offenders in Vancouver
At least three high-profile incidents this week have led to questions about how B.C.'s court system handles alleged violent offenders, but a local criminal lawyer says the burden is not solely on the legal system.
-
B.C. sees more high-temperature records broken as drought conditions, wildfire risk persist
Nineteen temperature records were broken in B.C. Friday – including one from 1891 – as the province continued to experience unseasonably hot weather, drought conditions, and elevated fire danger.
Edmonton
-
ASIRT directed to review St. Albert RCMP arrest of teen with autism
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will now investigate the RCMP arrest of an autistic teen in St. Albert this week.
-
Oilers superfan awaiting clinical trial screening to help treat inoperable brain cancer
The family of a six-year-old Oilers superfan is looking to raise awareness about a form of terminal brain cancer after their son's sudden diagnosis.
-
Premier-designate seeks Brooks-Medicine Hat seat, leaves Calgary-Elbow vacant
Premier-designate Danielle Smith announced Saturday she will seek a seat in the riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat, sparking controversy from opposition critics who say she’s neglecting Calgary voters.